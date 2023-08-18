Greg Kelly: Tuberville Right in Fighting Woke Military

Newsmax TV host Greg Kelly, himself a retired lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps reserve, praised Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., for standing up against "a woke and weird" military.

Kelly made the remarks at the outset of his Newsmax TV show "Greg Kelly Reports" on Wednesday.

"Shame on our military, once the greatest in the world, is now woke and weird," Kelly said.

Specifically, Kelly took aim at Air Force Chief of Staff Charles Q. Brown, incoming chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

"From what I understand, [Brown] was a great fighter pilot, really could fly the F-16 very well," Kelly said. "But when it actually comes to leading the military as a general? This is not the guy."

Kelly reported that Brown just recently instituted a policy allowing pregnant women in the Air Force to fly ejection seat jets, a mandate Kelly called "absolutely insane," citing the danger to an unborn child if the pregnant female pilot is forced to eject.

Citing the time when he himself had to eject from a Harrier jet in the late 1990s, Kelly said, "ejection seat planes can be quite dangerous" and "quite violent."

"It is like sitting on a rocket ship," Kelly said. "Letting pregnant women fly ejection seat airplanes ... is dangerous for the unborn child."

And now, Brown is a confirmation away from replacing "woke Mark Milley," Kelly said.

"I did not think we could get worse than Mutiny Mark; maybe I was wrong."

But Kelly said there is a potential solution in the efforts of Tuberville, who is waging a one-man standoff against the Pentagon, putting a halt on appointments like Brown's over the military's abortion policies.

"He has a problem, as I do, that the Pentagon, under Joe Biden, wants to get into the abortion business," Kelly said about Tuberville. "That is wrong; they have no business doing that whatsoever."

At issue for Tuberville — backed by Kelly — is that the Pentagon offers reimbursement for service members to travel and get abortions in the state of their choosing.

And Tuberville's heroic stand has, in part, left three of the military services without Senate-confirmed leaders, an issue Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said earlier this week was "unprecedented, unnecessary, and unsafe."

Untrue, Kelly said.

"It's not unsafe. And really the only thing unprecedented about this is that liberal media are actually pretending they care about who's running the Army, the Navy, and the Marine Corps," Kelly said.

"Go, Tommy! And don't believe the hype. They're wrong. They're scaring people, and they don't care. They really don't," Kelly said. "They just care about abortion; they don't care about the military.

"So these vacancies I hear about ... they want us to believe no one is leading the Army, the Navy, and Marine Corps. Yes, there are.

"These guys had deputies who came in the very next day; they're all the same rank. It's not a big deal at all, OK? This is an inside the Beltway game, and they're trying to fool the rest of the country.

"Don't fall for it."

