Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Part of US Code Prevents Pentagon Abortion Policy

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama told Newsmax on Tuesday that Title 10 Section 1093 of the United States Code limits Department of Defense funds going toward abortion.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Tuberville pointed to the law that prevents federal funds and military facilities from being used for abortions except in cases of rape, incest, or if the mother's life is endangered.

"It was voted on in 1984 or '85. Joe Biden voted for it," Tuberville said of the president, who was then a senator from Delaware. "It's a law. They know that. They did not want abortion in the military, and this had been 30 years ago."

The senator said he is using the clear violation and the Biden administration's pushing of "wokeism" in the military as the pretext for his controversial hold-up on hundreds of nominations and promotions.

Among the problems he listed in the branches were the peddling of critical race theory, the support for transgender procedures, and the dropping of qualifications as recruitment numbers reached new lows.

The DOD's decision to reimburse and assist female service members in seeking abortions outside states where it is prohibited has also been a critical cause of his concern.

"Recruiting and getting young men and women to join the military — a woke military — is hard to do. And it is crashing every day. They're going to come up way short with their recruiting numbers this year," Tuberville explained.

"I can't blame young men and women for not getting in because it is a disaster what they're teaching them and what they represent, and we've got to get away from this because this is national security responsibility," he added.

Biden and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have condemned Tuberville's move to protest the Pentagon rules, while House Republicans have primarily backed him.

In the lower chamber's version of the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2024 passed last week, a measure was included to reverse the Defense Department's abortion rule.

