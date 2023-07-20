Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Pentagon Abortion Policy 'Unlawful'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Thursday that his hold on military promotions is an attempt to undo "an unlawful law" behind the Pentagon's abortion policy.

Tuberville said on "National Report" that he and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin have "had three short conversations in six months during the whole time, that's about it. They really don't want to talk about" the Pentagon's abortion policy.

He added, "this kind of reminds me of a spoiled kid. They've had their way for 2.5 years in this country … running our country into the ground and [getting] everything that they wanted. Even some Republicans have voted for some of these outrageous spending bills, but somebody's telling them no, and they can't handle it."

Tuberville said, "They're going, 'what do you mean we can't do this, you got to give us our candy. We've got to continue on turning this country into socialism.' That's not going to happen."

He went on to criticize Senate leadership for a lack of progress, saying that "if we had a decent leader on the Senate floor that could have some diplomacy and sat down, 'Coach, what do you need? How do we work this out?' But I have had zero people come to me and say, 'Let's work this out and do what's best for the people of this country and our troops.' "

Tuberville claimed that "I'm not holding up readiness or recruiting. It's their woke military that is hurting recruiting and readiness. And so we're going to stick with this and they need to find a way out of this because they have an unlawful law. And if they want to get it done, let's change that policy back to where it was and then bring what they want to the floor and let's vote on it."

