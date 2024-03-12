×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tommy tuberville | newsmax | nuclear | family | sports | transgender | athletes

Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Trans Athletes an Attack on 'Nuclear Family'

By    |   Tuesday, 12 March 2024 10:13 PM EDT

Two-time SEC Coach of the Year and Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville told Newsmax that transgender athletes in women's sports are an attack on the nuclear family.

Pushing against the Biden administration's apparent defense of transgender athletes in women's sports, the senator told "Eric Bolling The Balance," "This is an attack on the nuclear family, an attack on gender."

"I know the Democrats," Tuberville continued, "at least Democrats that have daughters, that have granddaughters; they don't believe this, but they're following the party line. And this is not about politics. This is about right and wrong. This is about good versus evil."

The former college football coach then called on other coaches and former players to stick up for women's sports.

"Joe Biden has stood up and said that you know he's not going to stand up for women. He's going to stand up for people who believe that they're women, and it's wrong," Tuberville added.

The senator's appearance on Newsmax followed a "Take Back Title IX" roundtable earlier Tuesday that argued against the Biden administration extending protections to biological male athletes in women's sports.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Two-time SEC Coach of the Year and Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville told Newsmax that transgender athletes in women's sports is an attack on the nuclear family.
tommy tuberville, newsmax, nuclear, family, sports, transgender, athletes, biden
238
2024-13-12
Tuesday, 12 March 2024 10:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved