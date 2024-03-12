Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Trans Athletes an Attack on 'Nuclear Family'

Two-time SEC Coach of the Year and Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville told Newsmax that transgender athletes in women's sports are an attack on the nuclear family.

Pushing against the Biden administration's apparent defense of transgender athletes in women's sports, the senator told "Eric Bolling The Balance," "This is an attack on the nuclear family, an attack on gender."

"I know the Democrats," Tuberville continued, "at least Democrats that have daughters, that have granddaughters; they don't believe this, but they're following the party line. And this is not about politics. This is about right and wrong. This is about good versus evil."

The former college football coach then called on other coaches and former players to stick up for women's sports.

"Joe Biden has stood up and said that you know he's not going to stand up for women. He's going to stand up for people who believe that they're women, and it's wrong," Tuberville added.

The senator's appearance on Newsmax followed a "Take Back Title IX" roundtable earlier Tuesday that argued against the Biden administration extending protections to biological male athletes in women's sports.

