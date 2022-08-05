×
Tags: tommy tuberville | newsmax | china | taiwan

Tommy Tuberville to Newsmax: U.S. Should Be 'Training the Taiwanese'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 05 August 2022 03:12 PM EDT

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Friday that the U.S. should "learn from Ukraine" and take a more active role in assisting Taiwan in response to aggression from China.

Beijing ramped up military drills around Taiwan after a visit by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who China sanctioned over the trip, and the country later announced its intention to end climate initiative and military ties with the U.S.

Tuberville said in an interview on "National Report" that “first of all, I would hope the Democrats and the White House and the White House aides, [and] the Pentagon would all get on the same page and start understanding the belligerence of China. I don't think we're on the same page, and for us to have victory over anything, to accomplish anything, we've all got to be on the same page."

Tuberville later said: "We stand by Taiwan in terms of their freedom. We all need to be on that same page. I went over there just a few months ago, along with several senators. We were called dirty rats and everything else by the Chinese. 'Don't go,' but went, anyway ,because they're our friends, and we went over to look at the chip factories. 

"They are a friend. We need to do everything we possibly can to help, but you got to remember this: it's a home game for China … They're just a few hundred miles away in terms of all their military, and it's going to be very tough on us. But we need to make a plan, stick with the plan."

When asked what the U.S. should do when it comes to Taiwan, Tuberville said: "I hope we learn from Ukraine. We could have helped Ukraine, we could have sent weapons in before … Russia took a step into Ukraine territory. We could have let Russia know what was going to happen if you come in.

"We didn't do it. We waited too long. [President] Joe Biden, he waited too long and look where we're at now: big confrontation. We need to be sending weapons, we need to be training the Taiwanese, [and] we need to be making a plan in Indo-Pacific. I thank all those things have to be done, number one."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


