×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tommy tuberville | mitch mcconnell | abortion | military | promotions | dod | republicans

Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: I Work for the People, Not McConnell

By    |   Thursday, 02 November 2023 08:11 AM EDT

"I don't believe that the White House and the Pentagon can just write a memo and change the law and make an unlawful abortion policy," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Tuberville, who has been holding up military promotions since February due to a Defense Department policy that reimburses military members that travel out of state to receive abortions, told "Eric Bolling The Balance," that, despite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., disagreeing with his actions, Tuberville would not relent.

"I like Senator McConnell, but I don't work for him," Tuberville said. "I work for the people of Alabama and the taxpayers and citizens of this country."

Tuberville continued that the Biden administration can't change the law at whim, which is why he is retaliating, but some even in his own party are fighting him.

"I'm having to fight the Democrats and now having to fight some of my own side, [my] own party. We gotta figure out whether we're pro-life or not. I think that's where we need to … have a discussion," Tuberville stated.

Tuberville continued that Republicans need to stop joining with Democrats on votes in general, saying that the only way Democrat spending bills can get passed is with some Republican votes as well, since spending bills need a minimum of 60 votes to pass.

"We've gotta stand up. When things get tough, that's when you gotta get tougher," Tuberville said. "[The Biden administration] hadn't been told 'no' in three years. I've told them 'no' now for nine months … on these holds, and I'm going to stick with it, I'm not changing my mind."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jeremy Frankel | editorial.frankel@newsmax.com

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
"I don't believe that the White House and the Pentagon can just write a memo and change the law and make an unlawful abortion policy," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Wednesday.
tommy tuberville, mitch mcconnell, abortion, military, promotions, dod, republicans, spending
323
2023-11-02
Thursday, 02 November 2023 08:11 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved