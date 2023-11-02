Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: I Work for the People, Not McConnell

"I don't believe that the White House and the Pentagon can just write a memo and change the law and make an unlawful abortion policy," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Tuberville, who has been holding up military promotions since February due to a Defense Department policy that reimburses military members that travel out of state to receive abortions, told "Eric Bolling The Balance," that, despite Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., disagreeing with his actions, Tuberville would not relent.

"I like Senator McConnell, but I don't work for him," Tuberville said. "I work for the people of Alabama and the taxpayers and citizens of this country."

Tuberville continued that the Biden administration can't change the law at whim, which is why he is retaliating, but some even in his own party are fighting him.

"I'm having to fight the Democrats and now having to fight some of my own side, [my] own party. We gotta figure out whether we're pro-life or not. I think that's where we need to … have a discussion," Tuberville stated.

Tuberville continued that Republicans need to stop joining with Democrats on votes in general, saying that the only way Democrat spending bills can get passed is with some Republican votes as well, since spending bills need a minimum of 60 votes to pass.

"We've gotta stand up. When things get tough, that's when you gotta get tougher," Tuberville said. "[The Biden administration] hadn't been told 'no' in three years. I've told them 'no' now for nine months … on these holds, and I'm going to stick with it, I'm not changing my mind."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com