Sen. Tuberville: Dems Getting 'Fidgety' Over Military Holds

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., found an unexpected ally in his position about readiness of the U.S. military over his unanimous consent holds on promotions — Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.

Milley said Sunday that the readiness of the military "is better now than they've been in years." Tuberville, in turn, told Newsmax on Monday that "I'm sick and tired of hearing about that."

Tuberville's continued standoff is in response to the Pentagon's abortion policy. As a result, the Senate is unable to approve promotions collectively, making necessary a separate roll call vote for each promotion, something Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., refuses to do. The standoff affects more than 300 pending promotions.

"Every day I hear about readiness this, readiness that," Tuberville said on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Yesterday, Mark Milley even said … that there was no problem with readiness."

But with Milley's term as chair of the joint chiefs coming to an end on Sept. 30, Tuberville said, "I'm sure I'll get a lot of pressure this week."

"We're running out of time for Mark Milley," he said. "They're gonna be getting a little bit fidgety because he has to go. Somebody's gotta take his place. The vice admiral could move up and take his place. But I'm not giving in so they're going to have find some way around it or just do these promotions one at a time."

"Democrats are digging themselves a hole," Tuberville said. "The ball's in their court. They've been able to play offense for a long time, and it's kinda crackling on them a little bit."

Tuberville also weighed in on the dress code mandate dropped in the upper chamber by Schumer, a response to the criticism lobbed at Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman for dressing like a "slob," as Salcedo put it.

"This is just a small part of the decline of a new America. Democrats do not like the country the way it is. Never have," Tuberville said. "I don't think it's as much for John Fetterman as it is that Chuck Schumer just wants to show his power. This is so pathetic.

"And this just shows you that globalist Democrats dislike this country so much, that they'll even change the smallest details of discipline and leadership. This is your new America, keep voting for these people, and this is exactly what you're gonna get," he said.

