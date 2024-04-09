Tuberville to Newsmax: Critical of Excessive Ukraine Spending

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., cautioned against Ukraine's entry into NATO during an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday, citing fiscal concerns and escalating tensions with Russia.

Tuberville asserted on "The Chris Salcedo Show" that such a move could provoke Russia and lead to catastrophic global conflict. He referenced ongoing tensions between Russia and the West, highlighting the contentious issue of NATO expansion.

"That's the reason we're fighting this war. And they know that we've been pushing since 2014 for Ukraine to be in NATO," Tuberville stated during the interview.

He noted President Donald Trump's efforts to delay Ukraine's NATO aspirations and criticized excessive regional spending.

"President Trump held it back. He's actually going after NATO to do their dang job instead of sitting back and depending on the American taxpayers," he said.

"We've spent over $300 billion since 2014 on Ukraine. 300 billion. That's half as much as we spent on the entire war in World War II. We have got to wake up," Tuberville remarked, underscoring the financial burden of continued support for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, during a Tuesday Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Tuberville questioned Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin regarding NATO's intentions toward Ukraine. Austin confirmed NATO's objective to incorporate Ukraine into the alliance, aligning with previous statements made by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"That's the goal of the NATO members is to, at some point, bring Ukraine into NATO. And that's certainly something that Ukraine wants to see," Austin affirmed.

"We are printing $80,000 a second, borrowing $80,000 a second, $4.6 million a minute. And we're thinking about giving Ukraine more money to waste. These people can't buy any more houses than what they've bought. They've got beach houses all over the world. Let's start thinking about our country," Tuberville said.

