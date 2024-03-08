Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Britt 'Did Very Well' in SOTU Response

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., defended Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., and her response to the State of the Union from criticism during an interview with Newsmax on Friday.

Britt, who delivered the official Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address Thursday, was criticized by Democrats and some Republicans for both her delivery and her decision to film the video in a kitchen.

"Senator Katie Britt is a very impressive person," Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former adviser in the Trump White House, posted on X. "She ran a hell of race in AL. I do not understand the decision to put her in a *KITCHEN* for one of the most important speeches she's ever given."

Tuberville said on "Newsline" that Britt "did very well" during her response to Biden's speech.

"She's a mom; she's a housewife. She's around people at a young age. And if you just see what the left is doing, they're going after families.

"I thought Katie was a was a very good choice. She did a very good job," he said.

"It's a hard job to do to come out and criticize" the entire State of the Union address, Tuberville noted.

"But she had one point to make ... She had the narrative of talking about family. And that's what Republicans are for. Democrats are against family. So I thought it was a good narrative.

"I thought Katie did a good job. And again, it's very hard to do. And, unfortunately, people are going to criticize people that that do anything in public."

