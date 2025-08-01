Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: I Disagree With Sen. Hawley on Stock Trade Ban

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax Friday he is opposed to any attempt to ban members of Congress from being able to trade stocks.

Tuberville was critical of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who was the only Republican to join Democrats in voting for the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act in the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee

“I don't side with Josh Hawley on this,” Tuberville said on “National Report.” “This is a free country. I've made a little money in my life through coaching. I don't trade stocks. I have a stockbroker. If you're going to make any money while you're here in Congress, put your money with a stockbroker, mine is in a trust, and let it go. Invest in our country. I understand they're looking at one person, Nancy Pelosi, who has made millions, but she's been here forever.”

Tuberville said as someone who served on numerous committees, he hasn’t learned any information that would help him make money on the market.

“I don't know where Josh is coming from on this,” Tuberville said. “I take a totally opposite stance. Invest in America. That’s what this country is all about. If you are inside trading, you should be caught and you should be put in jail. But my goodness, to punish everybody for a couple of people up here is dead wrong.”

