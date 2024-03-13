Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Biden May Not 'Make It' to November

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Wednesday that he doubts whether President Joe Biden "has enough Red Bull" to make it to the 2024 general election despite having secured enough delegates for his party's nomination.

Both Trump and Biden have secured enough delegates to seal their respective parties' presidential nominations from the primaries and caucuses already conducted, but Tuberville, in an interview with "American Agenda," cast doubt on whether Biden would make it until November.

"Yeah, well, game on," Tuberville said. "It's going to be a long eight months, but, there's going to be a lot of fur flying around. It's going to be interesting.

"We know that Republicans are going to have Donald Trump as our nominee. I'm not really sure yet whether [Democrats] decided on Joe Biden."

The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that Biden has clinched the Democratic nomination with more than 1,968 delegates.

Tuberville said, "There's a lot of water underneath the bridge between now and then and between the conventions. So I don't know if they have enough Red Bull for him to make it this long. But it is what it is."

The Alabama Republican went on to say that the GOP has "got to get the election process settled down to make sure everybody understands what's going on, how important this election is."

He also noted that "President Trump is fired up. I was with him this past weekend. He can't wait … to get on the road and start campaigning. I don't know whether that … same scenario is true for President Biden. He might go out some, but I don't think he's going to do near as much as … President Trump."

