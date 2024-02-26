Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: US Won't Make It If People 'Continue to Spew Hate'

The left seemingly wants to replace as many Americans as they possibly can with illegal aliens, and show a disdain for Americans as a whole, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Monday.

"It’s the great replacement theory," Tuberville told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "They're trying to replace as many people as they possibly can with people coming in this country that are not Americans … but we do need more kids."

"That's the reason I am pro-life in every direction, including the IVF," Tuberville said.

Speaking about MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who attacked Tuberville for his comments regarding a recent Alabama Supreme Court decision on in vitro fertilization and embryos, Tuberville said that Reid "sounds like she's uneducated, doesn't know what she's talking about."

Tuberville then stressed that we should be fighting against all forms of prejudice, but "we're not going to make it in this country if we have people like this continue to spew hate, and that's exactly what it is."

