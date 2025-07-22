Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Dems Tried to Make America Communist

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard brought forth allegations of a deep-seeded conspiracy against President Donald Trump extending as far back as former President Barack Obama. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that the administration will reveal that the Democrats wanted to "change this country into a socialist, communist country."

"It is a huge cover-up. They've tried to push a narrative that basically they want to change our country. It has been something that I've been shocked at since I've been here [in the Senate]. And now we're finally seeing things start to leak out to reveal the truth of really what happened during the Obama years," Tuberville said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Tuberville, who will be leaving the Senate to run for governor of Alabama, said Americans will have "fun" watching the Democrats be subjected to lawfare. "The American people are going to find out. It is going to be fun to watch all this. To start revealing a true narrative of what really happened — of how the Democrats tried to change this country into a socialist, communist country for the last four years. These people need to lawyer up and they need to find out really what it's really like to be under the gun, putting your hand up, testifying in front of people all over this country," he added.

