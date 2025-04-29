Tuberville to Newsmax: US Is a Team, Not a Political Sideshow

As liberal groups plan rallies opposing President Donald Trump's upcoming commencement speech at the University of Alabama, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., called for unity Tuesday on Newsmax, saying America must act as a team, regardless of party lines.

Appearing on "American Agenda," Tuberville urged Americans to put country over party days ahead of Trump's scheduled Thursday address in Tuscaloosa while criticizing Democrats for opposing Trump's upcoming speech.

His comments came in response to growing backlash from campus groups, particularly the University of Alabama College Democrats, which released a statement denouncing Trump's invitation.

"UACD is shocked and disgusted to learn that our unpopular, divisive, and authoritarian president will be involved in commencement for the graduation class of 2025. This insult will not go unanswered," the statement read.

In contrast, Tuberville praised the College Republicans' stance, emphasizing respect for the office regardless of political affiliation.

"Exactly. Do what's best for the United States of America. Don't do what's best for a party on either side," Tuberville said. "I try every day to try to help all Americans across the country, all Alabamians. That's what it's all about."

He continued: "We are in this together ... this is a team. This country is a team. And the stronger we are from within, the harder it is going to be able to bring us down."

Tuberville also pointed to international tensions and economic disputes, including U.S. tariffs under Trump, as further reasons for unity.

"Right now, we're being attacked by countries all over the world because of these tariffs President Trump has got I won't say a war, but a tiff against all these other countries. But it's going to work out if we stay together."

The senator blamed partisan politics and media influence for stoking division.

"Unfortunately, we've got media, and we've got all these Democrats up here that I don't know what they're talking about, but they are absolutely trying to bring down this president and the White House," he said. "And it's not going to happen."

Opposition to Trump's visit is growing ahead of his speech on Thursday. At least two events organized by liberal groups are set for Thursday in Tuscaloosa.

The University of Alabama College Democrats and the Alabama Democratic Party are co-hosting a "Tide Against Trump" rally from 5 to 7 p.m. at Snow Hinton Park.

Scheduled speakers include former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas, former Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama, and current Senate candidate Kyle Sweetser, according to the Tuscaloosa News.

