Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Dems Own Shutdown If CR Fails

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., warned on Newsmax Wednesday that Senate Democrats will have to take full responsibility for a potential government shutdown if they refuse to pass the House-approved continuing resolution.

Appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Tuberville pushed back against Democrat claims that the stopgap bill would cut entitlements. He emphasized the importance of passing the measure to prevent budgetary hurdles for President Donald Trump if he returns to office.

"Yeah. Cuts entitlements? This is their budget. This is the bill that they signed, that they passed with Joe Biden signing it," Tuberville said. "Well, actually, the Autopen signed it. But at the end of the day, we need to pass it. And here's why: We got to give President Trump time. We don't need to tie him down with a budget controversy."

The House passed the 30-day resolution earlier this week, but Senate Democrats have signaled their opposition, saying the measure is not viable. Tuberville said Republicans need at least seven or eight Democrat votes to reach 60 and avert a government shutdown on Friday night.

"I don't know whether the Democrats are going to vote for it," Tuberville said. "That's not a given, but they're playing hardball. But if they want to shut the government down, they're going to have to take all the credit for it."

Democrats face growing pressure to accept the GOP's proposal or risk a shutdown that could furlough over 2 million government workers. The political ramifications could be significant, especially for Senate Democrats in swing states who may face voter backlash, The Hill reported.

"But I'd rather [they] not do it," Tuberville added.

"Let's give President Trump about six months of what he's doing with tariffs and DOGE [the Department of Government Efficiency] and all the things that we're going to do to cut back and get this budget right and get back for the American people and help them instead of hurt them."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com