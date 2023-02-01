Sen. Tuberville Calls DirecTV Censorship 'Mind-Boggling'

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., spoke out about AT&T's DirecTV deplatforming Newsmax last week, cutting more than 13 million customers of the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse off from the 4th highest-rated cable news channel in the nation.

"I got texts, email after email when this came out," Tuberville told Newsmax's "Spicer & Co." Wednesday. "It's censorship. It's all these woke CEOs at the top who're trying to bow down to the leadership of the Democratic Party, the activists."

DirecTV said it was making the move as a "cost-cutting" measure, despite the fact that Newsmax was seeking a significantly smaller license fee than the lower-rated liberal channels the company carries.

Tuberville's comments come in the wake of AT&T DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax from 13 million subscriber homes last week, the second time the service removed a conservative channel in the past year.

DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels and all receive license fees, but has denied Newsmax any ability to receive similar payments.

"It's just mind-boggling to me how they can think they can try to get away with this," Tuberville continued.

"Hopefully it doesn't happen. Hopefully they come to their senses, but there's a lot of people down South, especially my state of Alabama, that are very concerned because they watch y'all every night. They love what they hear because they get straight facts and news every night."

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said last week that he would look into replicating House GOP efforts in investigating DirecTV's decision to deplatform Newsmax.

And on Wednesday, four Senators – including Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, and Mike Lee – wrote to AT&T and DirecTV CEOs demanding answers to the deplatforming of Newsmax.

