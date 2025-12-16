Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Brown Shooting News Lag Shows Blue City Failures

Authorities and institutions in Democrat-run cities are routinely slow to provide clear information after violent crimes, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday, responding to the fatal shooting of two students at Brown University that remains unresolved days later.

Tuberville, who is also a gubernatorial candidate in Alabama, appeared on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show," where he was asked about the lack of publicly identified suspects following the Saturday shooting at the Ivy League campus in Providence, Rhode Island.

"Yeah, I'm troubled because, even the president [Christina H. Paxson], after the six hours of this shooting, she comes out and says she doesn't know what happened, why they were having this class, who was involved," he said.

"But again, it's the same thing that happens all the time. We get very little news, especially up here from all these blue cities.

"They're always one step behind," he continued.

"We had a young lady who was killed from Birmingham, Alabama, Ella Cook, who was one of the two who passed away in this shooting. And I'm sure their parents are wanting to know even more and more about this situation.

"But it's a sad situation that could ever happen to a young person like Ella and this other young man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him," Tuberville said.

Authorities on Tuesday released a new video timeline and a slightly clearer image of the man suspected in the shooting, though investigators provided no indication that they were any closer to zeroing in on his identity.

In all of the videos made public, the suspect's face was masked or turned away, and authorities have been able to give only a vague description of him as being stocky and about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Authorities also confirmed that a man detained over the weekend was released due to insufficient evidence.

President Donald Trump earlier referred to the individual as "the suspect," only for police to clarify that no charges had been filed.

Cook, a 19-year-old sophomore who was one of the two students killed, was vice president of the Brown University College Republicans.

The other student killed was Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an 18-year-old freshman from Brandermill, Virginia, who was majoring in biochemistry and neuroscience. His family immigrated to the U.S. from Uzbekistan when he was a kid.

Nine others were wounded before the gunman fled. Investigators are still searching for him, and officials have declined to speculate on a motive.

On Sunday, Brown canceled final exams and all remaining classes for the fall semester.

On Tuesday, Brown athletic officials announced the men's basketball game between Brown and Southern California scheduled for Sunday in Los Angeles has been canceled. So has the women's game against Monmouth, which was set for Sunday in Rhode Island.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

