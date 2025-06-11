Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: States Can Do More Than Fed Govt

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., explained his decision to leave the upper chamber and run for Governor of Alabama on Newsmax Wednesday.

Flanked by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, himself a former senator, Tuberville said he believes he can get more done at the state level.

"I've been here for five years now, going for a year and a half left with President Trump," Tuberville said on Newsmax's "National Report." "He's got us on the right track, but he's giving power back to the states. And I want to go back to Alabama and use that power to help the states be able to handle their own business and not the federal government."

Tuberville said he wants to focus on the little things that can improve the quality of life for Alabamans.

"You got to take care of the little things that work up to the answers to the big things that are going on," Tuberville said. "You have to work with the federal government, but you want to try to get it out of your business as much as you possibly can, and do it for your people. The 5 million people in Alabama that are a little bit different than the other states. I'm looking forward to being part of that."

Tuberville said he aims to be a leader for Alabama.

"You run your state different than any other state," Tuberville said "You've got to be a leader. You've got to have the knowledge of being able to respond to the federal government, be able to do what's best for your people."

