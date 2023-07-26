×
Sen. Tommy Tuberville to Newsmax: Pentagon Doesn't 'Make the Laws'; We Do

Wednesday, 26 July 2023 05:48 PM EDT

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., vowed Wednesday on Newsmax that he will not break or bend to pressure concerning his blocking of military promotions, because the Pentagon does not "make the laws; we do."

The Alabama senator started his hold on the promotions in March after the announcement of a new Pentagon policy which pays for the travel expenses of service members who seek abortions in other states. Democrats are now urging Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., to force Tuberville to change his mind.

"They think I am going to break; I will not break," Tuberville told Wednesday's "John Bachman Now." McConnell is "not going to tell me what to do; he understands the situation."

The senator also stated there should be no legislating from the Pentagon, as "they don't make the laws; we do in this building."

The only way a policy can be changed is to vote on it in Congress, Tuberville said, saying he would then accept the result, no matter which way Congress voted.

Tuberville also mocked President Joe Biden's claim that his stance is a national security threat, pointing out the 250 promotions being held up is out of 2 million people who are in the U.S. military.

"I'll tell you about a national security threat," Tuberville said. "We have a Space Command that is very new. We had a place for Space Command [headquarters] to go, which was in my state in Huntsville, Alabama. They put that on hold for three years now, and China is running away from us in space, and we don't have a place for Space Command.

"But they're telling me that 250 promotions is causing a readiness problem?"

"They are the ones that are ruining our military," he concluded, "because they are putting politics in it."

