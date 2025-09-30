Tommy Pigott to Newsmax: Trump's Gaza Peace Plan Wins Support

Tommy Pigott, a spokesperson for the State Department, praised President Donald Trump's newly unveiled Gaza peace plan Monday, telling Newsmax it has drawn broad support from partners and allies around the world.

Speaking on "National Report," Pigott was asked about Trump's plans for a "board of peace."

"Of course, it's a plan that's ongoing. The peace plan announced yesterday gave those initial details," Pigott said Tuesday. "I think what's important here is … all the support we have from across the region and the world for this historic peace plan."

Pigott highlighted what he called unprecedented international backing, crediting Trump's leadership for galvanizing global unity.

"The support we're seeing from our partners in the region, the support we are seeing from our allies, the support we're seeing around the world — really, you name a country, and they are expressing support for this peace plan because of the leadership of President Trump," Pigott said.

The spokesman described the initiative as both a practical and symbolic step toward resolving one of the world's most entrenched conflicts.

"It is showing the historic leadership of President Trump in terms of bringing people together — bringing people together to attempt to solve this conflict, create that long and enduring peace — but also the leadership we've seen across the world," Pigott said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com