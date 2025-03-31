Tommy Pigott to Newsmax: President Trump Wants Peace

President Donald Trump is using his dealmaking skills to help negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine, State Department principal deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott told Newsmax Monday.

"You're seeing President Trump, the dealmaker in action," Pigott said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He's been working day in and day out … making sure we have that America First foreign policy that leads to peace through strength."

Under President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, we have seen a de-escalation in the war and the first substantive peace talks in years, Pigott said.

Pigott also said Trump is also applying maximum pressure on Iran to end its nuclear program.

"He has made clear that America will defend our national interests," Pigott said. "America will defend our citizens. He has made that clear. There is no greater priority at the State Department than the safety and security of Americans overseas."

America is working to drive revenue from Iran's illicit oil trade down to zero, making sure they can't use that revenue to fund terrorism or their nuclear program, according to Pigott.

"As President Trump said, of course, we'd prefer to see a deal that resolves these issues but President Trump and Secretary Rubio are working every single day to defend our national interests. And those steps will continue," Pigott said.

