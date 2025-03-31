WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tommy pigott | russia | ukraine | iran | trump | rubio

Tommy Pigott to Newsmax: President Trump Wants Peace

By    |   Monday, 31 March 2025 11:14 AM EDT

President Donald Trump is using his dealmaking skills to help negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine, State Department principal deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott told Newsmax Monday.

"You're seeing President Trump, the dealmaker in action," Pigott said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "He's been working day in and day out … making sure we have that America First foreign policy that leads to peace through strength."

Under President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, we have seen a de-escalation in the war and the first substantive peace talks in years, Pigott said.

Pigott also said Trump is also applying maximum pressure on Iran to end its nuclear program.

"He has made clear that America will defend our national interests," Pigott said. "America will defend our citizens. He has made that clear. There is no greater priority at the State Department than the safety and security of Americans overseas."

America is working to drive revenue from Iran's illicit oil trade down to zero, making sure they can't use that revenue to fund terrorism or their nuclear program, according to Pigott.

"As President Trump said, of course, we'd prefer to see a deal that resolves these issues but President Trump and Secretary Rubio are working every single day to defend our national interests. And those steps will continue," Pigott said.  

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
President Donald Trump is using his dealmaking skills to help negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine, State Department principal deputy spokesman Tommy Pigott told Newsmax Monday.
tommy pigott, russia, ukraine, iran, trump, rubio
359
2025-14-31
Monday, 31 March 2025 11:14 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved