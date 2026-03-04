Pigott to Newsmax: More Than 17,000 Americans Back From Middle East

More than 17,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the current regional crisis began, according to the State Department.

Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Wednesday the department is continuing a large-scale effort to help U.S. citizens leave the region, providing direct guidance and expanding transportation options for those seeking to depart.

"We're actively every single second expanding the options we have to aid Americans who want to leave the region and have registered with us," Pigott said on Newsmax's "National Report."

State Department officials have already provided individualized travel guidance to nearly 3,000 Americans in the region, while hundreds of personnel are making proactive calls to U.S. citizens who have requested assistance.

Pigott urged Americans in the Middle East to register with the State Department and seek guidance through its existing alert system, the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program, known as STEP.

"If you are an American in the Middle East and are looking for assistance, looking for guidance, please call the number 1-202-501-4444," Pigott said. "Register with us."

Through STEP, Americans abroad can receive travel alerts and security updates, sometimes as often as twice daily, based on the country where they are located. Travelers can also review the latest advisories and guidance on U.S. embassy websites.

Pigott emphasized that even in countries where embassies may be closed, assistance operations for U.S. citizens remain ongoing.

"That does not mean that our operations to assist Americans in those countries have ended," he said. "Those operations to assist Americans in those countries continue."

The State Department is also working to overcome transportation and security challenges caused by the conflict.

A U.S. submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, as Washington and Israel intensified their bombardment Wednesday of Iran's security forces and other symbols of power.

As the war expanded yet again, Tehran warned of the destruction of the Middle East's military and economic infrastructure.

In areas where airspace is closed, officials are arranging alternative travel options, including charter buses that can move Americans to locations where flights are operating.

Once there, travelers may be able to access charter flights or available commercial flights coordinated with U.S. officials.

Pigott advised Americans who register for assistance to remain ready to leave on short notice if transportation becomes available.

"Once you receive that call, please be ready to move quickly in order to take advantage of the charter flights, the charter buses, the commercial options that may be available," he said.

State Department personnel in Washington and across the region are continuing to coordinate evacuation efforts and provide guidance as security conditions evolve.

"We have people across the region, experienced personnel here in D.C., but across the world as well, working to help the American people," Pigott said.

