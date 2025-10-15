Tommy Pigott to Newsmax: Hostage Release 'Tremendous Achievement'

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott on Newsmax on Wednesday hailed the release of hostages under a new Middle East peace agreement, calling it a "tremendous achievement" made possible by President Donald Trump's leadership.

Speaking in an interview with "National Report," Pigott said the return of all living hostages marked a historic turning point for a region long torn by conflict.

"The fact that we're seeing this conflict, as the president said, that raged for decades, if not hundreds of years, now move toward peace is truly extraordinary," Pigott said. "People said it couldn't be done, but the president has delivered what no one thought possible."

Pigott described the worldwide reaction to the release, noting "images of hostages coming home" and public celebrations as proof of the peace plan's impact. He emphasized that the United States is closely monitoring compliance as the agreement enters its second phase.

Under the terms announced Monday, Hamas returned a second group of deceased hostages' remains, though one of the four bodies turned over was later determined not to be a hostage. So far, seven of the 28 deceased hostages have been returned, while all living captives are confirmed released.

Pigott said Trump has made it clear that Hamas must uphold its commitments.

"The president expects Hamas to live up to what it agreed to," he said. "He expects the return of all remaining deceased hostages — the remains that those families want back desperately."

Pigott credited the deal's success to a coordinated global effort led by the Trump administration and backed by U.S. partners in the region.

"We're seeing support around the world for this peace plan," Pigott said. "Our partners are stepping up in an unprecedented way — only possible because of President Trump's leadership."

Asked about media skepticism surrounding the deal, Pigott dismissed suggestions that the administration could not maintain momentum.

"His record shows that he delivers time and time again," Pigott said. "He's proven the critics wrong through his leadership."

The State Department, Pigott added, will continue working with regional partners to ensure the agreement's full implementation and to solidify what he called "a long-standing peace and prosperity only possible through President Trump's leadership."