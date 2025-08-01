Pigott to Newsmax: Hamas 'At War With the People in Gaza'

State Department principal deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott told Newsmax that Hamas continues to wage war against the people who remain in Gaza.

Pigott told Newsmax's "National Report" on Friday "Make no mistake, Hamas is at war with the people in Gaza. They're denying a ceasefire. They are weaponizing aid when they're able to loot it against the people of Gaza."

He said President Donald Trump is fully aware of the Hamas atrocities against residents of Gaza and has the administration working on ways to help get more aid supplies to the people in the war-torn area.

"So President Trump is seeing this," said Pigott. "He wants to get as much aid in as possible, but it cannot be looted by Hamas because then it allows that weaponization, it allows Hamas to continue waging war against the people of Gaza."

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee posted on Friday about visiting Gaza with Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and witnessing the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) deliver one million meals a day to residents.

"This morning I joined @SEPeaceMissions Steve Witkoff for a visit to Gaza to learn the truth about @GHFUpdates aid sites," Huckabee said. "We received briefings from @IDF and spoke to folks on the ground. GHF delivers more than one million meals a day, an incredible feat!"

Pigott pointed to that as evidence of the administration's "high level engagement to both end the conflict, release the hostages [and] get aid to the people of Gaza, and this comes back to President Trump's commitment to do that, and also his announcement recently talking about expanding ways that we can hopefully get as much aid in as possible."

He said GHF has delivered about 100 million meals into Gaza, which is saving lives. "Into a war zone, a war zone. Again, that exists only because of Hamas. Only because of Hamas. So we continue to try to get as much aid in as possible. We see evidence of that with these high-level visits."

Pigott said it also shows "the humanitarian heart of President Trump wanting to end this conflict, get the hostages home and make sure as much aid as possible is going to the people of Gaza who need it and not being looted by Hamas."

Trump posted on Thursday that "The fastest way to end the Humanitarian Crises in Gaza is for Hamas to SURRENDER AND RELEASE THE HOSTAGES!!!"

