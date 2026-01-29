Pigott to Newsmax: Trump's Greenland Push Guided by 'Art of the Deal'

State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Thursday on Newsmax's "National Report" that President Donald Trump's effort to acquire Greenland is a clear example of the president applying dealmaking pressure to advance U.S. and allied security interests.

Pigott framed Trump's approach as deliberate and strategic, arguing the president is raising long-standing concerns to force meaningful conversations among America's partners.

"What we're seeing now is the art of the deal in action under President Trump," he said.

Highlighting Trump's broader record with NATO, Pigott argued that no modern leader has pushed the alliance harder or more effectively.

"No president has done more for NATO since its founding than President Trump," he said.

NATO is able to commit to stronger defense postures at a time of rising global threats, Pigott said, because of the president's demand that member nations invest more.

"It's because of President Trump's leadership that we're seeing the commitments from our allies to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, which is essential to revitalize that alliance," he said.

Pigott tied that push directly to Greenland, describing the Arctic island as a growing strategic concern rather than a minor issue.

"President Trump's outlined clear concerns when it comes to the security of the Arctic [and the] modern-day threats that we face," Pigott said.

He emphasized that Trump's interest in Greenland is not sudden or unprecedented, but part of a longer historical push by U.S. presidents involving the Danish-held territory.

"This is not new to President Trump," he said, adding that "presidents have been trying to ... see something happen here for a very long time."

According to Pigott, Trump's approach differs in his willingness to openly challenge the status quo and force discussions that others avoided, and he stressed that those conversations are taking place with U.S. security partners.

"We're seeing President Trump raise these concerns, have these conversations, and the people to have these conversations with are our security partners," he said.

He also rejected the idea that Trump's approach is one-sided, saying the president is seeking outcomes that benefit multiple parties.

"President Trump is determined to see the benefit of Greenlanders, the NATO alliance and the United States," Pigott said.

Returning to his original point, Pigott said that "we're seeing the art of the deal in action and truly that President Trump's the dealmaker in chief."



