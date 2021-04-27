Rep. Tom McClintock to Newsmax TV: Californians Flee From Newsom's Policies

Rep. Tom McClintock of California, on Tuesday, spoke to Newsmax TV, saying the Draconian measures imposed during the lockdowns on Californians is what has spurred them to leave, as well as call for a recall.

"No act of God could turn California into a less desirable place to live than in the middle of the Nevada nuclear test range, but active government can do that much damage," McClintock told "The Chris Salcedo Show,"while alluding to Newsom's administration policies. McClintock then added, "People are now doing what they always do when they are denied their freedom; they vote with their feet."

McClintock highlighted that part of the reason Californians are fleeing is that they are "absolutely fed up with the conditions here. I mean, California is suffering from all of the social and economic, and political pathologies of any jurisdiction where the leftist seize control. And Gavin Newsom is a very big part of that; failing schools, fleeing businesses, rampant homelessness, a skyrocketing cost for electricity, fuel water housing, chronic traffic congestion, rising crime, so on."

McClintock stated that the recall was put in place so Californians can correct a mistake, "and the biggest mistake California voters have ever made is electing Gavin Newsom as their governor, and now they're gonna have the opportunity to correct that mistake."

On Monday, Newsom posted a tweet in light of his recall.

"This Republican recall threatens our values and seeks to undo the important progress we've made — from fighting COVID, to helping struggling families, protecting our environment, and passing commonsense gun violence solutions. There's too much at stake."

McClintock made a jest that "people are finding a better future into the vast wastelands" of Texas, Arizona, Nevada then they could find in California because of the unaddressed problems.

