Sen. Tom Cotton to Newsmax TV: Democrats Again Use Mass Shooting to Push Gun Control

Democrats are returning to an old playbook to push gun control in the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Colorado Monday that left 10 people dead, Sen. Tom Cotton tells Newsmax TV.

"Once again, the Democrats are immediately using an atrocity, a mass murder, to advance their longstanding liberal priorities, in this case, gun control, and constraining the rights of law abiding Americans without getting all the facts, without knowing exactly what happened and, to my knowledge, exactly what kind of firearm was used," Cotton, R-Ark., said Tuesday on "Greg Kelly Reports."

As in all such cases, it's always appropriate to pause and get all the facts before jumping to conclusions, Cotton said.

"But I do know the hearing we had in the Judiciary Committee today about gun control, what you ultimately lead to is gun confiscation," he said "It's not what the people Arkansas want, and it's not what law-abiding gun owners and the tens of millions across this country want either."

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, has been charged with 10 counts of murder following the Monday's shooting rampage in Boulder. Police say they have yet to determine a motive.

The shooting comes just days after eight people were shot in Atlanta by 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long at three massage businesses. Six of the eight victims were Asian women, but police said Long told them he targeted the businesses because of his sex addition and not because of the women's ethnicity.

Cotton said he mourns all victims of violence, especially mass murder, "no matter what their race, ethnicity or creed.

"I pray for their loss and for peace for their families," he said. "I say it's important that you don't jump to conclusions. The media jumped to conclusions about the shooter's motive last week in Atlanta, and to my knowledge, law enforcement has still not conclusively established that motive."

In the same way the media shouldn't jump to conclusions about what happened in Colorado until all the facts have been gathered.

"The media too often jumps to conclusions that tend to fit their narrative," he said, "not just after acts of horrific violence, but every day whenever they put the news in a slanted fashion. That's true of big events and small events. Everybody seems to want to tell the story they want to tell."

Democrats earlier Tuesday had a different narrative:

"Too many families in too many places are being forced to endure this unfathomable pain and anguish," the top Democrat in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement.

"Action is needed now to prevent this scourge from continuing to ravage our communities," she said.

President Joe Biden said last month he wanted Congress to pass laws that would require background checks on all gun sales and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

This month the House of Representatives passed two measures aimed at enhancing background checks and closing a loophole related to a deadly 2015 church shooting in Charleston.

The bills would require background checks be required for all U.S. firearm sales, including those at gun shows.

AFP contributed to this report.

