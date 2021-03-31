Sen. Tom Cotton to Newsmax TV: Worse Than Crisis, Border Is 'Insanity'

President Joe Biden has more than a border crisis he will not cop to, according to Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on Newsmax TV, he has insanity unfolding before the world.

"What's happening at the border right now, Greg, is called insanity," Cotton told Wednesday's "Greg Kelly Reports." "We have invited any minor, or any parent, or person purporting to be a parent with a minor to come to our border, and they will get into our country.

"And all of the smugglers and all the traffickers know that and everyone throughout Latin America, and really the world, knows that."

Biden's unwinding former President Donald Trump's tough policies on the border were an open invitation, Cotton continued.

"The border patrol said they have had more than 4 dozen countries' nationals come to our country and are being admitted into this country," Cotton said. "It's very simple how to stop this, to tell the entire world: 'Do not leave your home; do not come to our country; the border is closed; if you come, we will send you home.'

"And the first plane load of migrants that get sent back to Guatemala or Honduras or El Salvador will mean the rest of the migrants don't come."

Cotton lamented, "but Joe Biden is not willing to do that."

"He needlessly and mindlessly reversed the very effective policies of the Trump administration that has basically closed the border, just because he wanted to be different than Donald Trump," Cotton said. "And you see the crisis that we have in our hands now."

Biden has caved to the "ideological elements" of the woke, leftist mob that called for open borders, Cotton added.

"Many on the left simply don't believe in borders," Cotton said. "They don't believe it is right or moral to have a border and to enforce the border. They also want to reward all of their corporate sponsors and corporate donors – since so much of corporate America now has gone hard left and thrown in with the woke Democrats – with that cheap labor.

"They're going to flood the markets with these migrants who get a notice to appear in court, which gives them legal status to work, or who are going to go in the black market and work without legal status, which is going to hurt wages for working class Americans."

The fact San Diego schools are open for in-person learning to teach migrant children English, but remain closed for taxpaying Americans "sums up the insanity," Cotton said.

"Our borders are open and our schools are closed, and our teachers are teaching illegal aliens, while American kids can't get into classroom," Cotton said. "We need to the opposite: We need to open our schools; we need to close our borders

"Again, it's very simple. If you announce to the world not only that the border is closed, then you take action to actually return migrants to their home country or tell them to stay in Mexico to have their asylum claims adjudicated – claims that are usually bogus I would add – they will stop coming. It's that simple. That's what we saw in the last administration. That's what we need to do again."

Cotton's pointed criticism of left-wing ideology has made him a target of the media and cancel culture, but he said it will ultimately be the voters who propel Republicans back into the congressional majority in 2022, if not him into the White House in 2024.

"I'll wear the left criticism as a badge of honor," Cotton said. "Look, it's pretty easy to point out how the deep blue media at places like CNN, The New York Times was unfair to President Trump, is unfair to Republicans.

"And it's something that unites Republicans because they recognize that the media and big tech and Hollywood and corporate America and the universities and colleges are often united around left-wing policies and ideas, and united against conservatives. The only thing that conservatives have are voters.

"And you can see this right now, if you look at Joe Biden's immigration policies, how unpopular they are. That's what's going to unite Republicans; that's going to help us win back the House and the Senate next year and win back the White House in 2024.

"Our ideas are more popular than these left-wing ideas."