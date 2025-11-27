WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: tom willis | national guard | washington d.c. | biden administration | afghan | vetting

Senate Candidate Willis to Newsmax: 'Foolish' to Bring Unvetted People Into US

By    |   Thursday, 27 November 2025 11:11 AM EST

West Virginia state senator and active-duty National Guardsman Tom Willis reacted Thursday to the shooting of two West Virginia Guardsmen, 20-year-old Sara Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe in Washington, D.C., during an interview on "National Report."

Willis offered condolences to the families of the victims, noting that one of the wounded service members, Wolfe, is from his hometown.

Responding to renewed scrutiny over the vetting of Afghan evacuees following the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Willis criticized what he called inadequate screening under the Biden administration.

"It's just foolish to bring 70,000 persons, approximately, from a country that has been at war for decades. That's a Muslim nation. We know that some percentage are going to be radicalized either currently or later. And so it's just a foolish proposition to bring people to our country that haven't been properly vetted," Willis said.

Willis also addressed reports that the shooting suspect previously worked with U.S. agencies in Afghanistan, saying that such work was often transactional and did not necessarily reflect long-term alignment with American values.

