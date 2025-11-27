Senate Candidate Willis to Newsmax: 'Foolish' to Bring Unvetted People Into US

West Virginia state senator and active-duty National Guardsman Tom Willis reacted Thursday to the shooting of two West Virginia Guardsmen, 20-year-old Sara Beckstrom and 24-year-old Andrew Wolfe in Washington, D.C., during an interview on "National Report."

Willis offered condolences to the families of the victims, noting that one of the wounded service members, Wolfe, is from his hometown.

Responding to renewed scrutiny over the vetting of Afghan evacuees following the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Willis criticized what he called inadequate screening under the Biden administration.

"It's just foolish to bring 70,000 persons, approximately, from a country that has been at war for decades. That's a Muslim nation. We know that some percentage are going to be radicalized either currently or later. And so it's just a foolish proposition to bring people to our country that haven't been properly vetted," Willis said.

Willis also addressed reports that the shooting suspect previously worked with U.S. agencies in Afghanistan, saying that such work was often transactional and did not necessarily reflect long-term alignment with American values.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com