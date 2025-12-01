W.Va. Sen. Candidate Willis to Newsmax: Afghan Program 'Dangerously Naive'

West Virginia state Sen. Tom Willis criticized the Biden administration over its Afghan refugee resettlement program, describing it to Newsmax on Monday as "dangerously naive" in the wake of a deadly attack on members of the West Virginia National Guard.

Speaking on "National Report," Willis, a U.S. Senate candidate, linked the tragic death and injury of Guard members to what he described as systemic failures in vetting and resettling tens of thousands of Afghan refugees.

"This Afghan refugee resettlement program was dangerously naive," Willis said. "And that foolishness directly led to the murder of one West Virginian and another one in critical condition."

Willis, who also serves in the West Virginia National Guard, stressed the need for stronger immigration safeguards and comprehensive vetting to prevent similar tragedies.

He criticized both the Biden administration and lawmakers who backed the mass resettlement without proper oversight.

"This was an avoidable tragedy. It should never have happened," Willis said.

"Common sense would have told you that bringing in tens of thousands of refugees, many of whom were not properly vetted, would create serious risks."

While alluding to his Senate campaign, Willis called for an urgent review of immigration policies and the vetting process for refugee programs.

Willis said, "We really need to have an adult conversation without fear on this topic and take a hard look at what's going on in Europe right now.

"Muslim immigration has fundamentally reshaped much of northern and Western Europe to the detriment of those countries."

He added, "You look at the northern countries in Europe, and you have the Muslim immigrants who form a small percentage of the population in countries like Sweden, etc., but are responsible for over 90% of the rapes in those countries."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com