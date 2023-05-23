Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Open Border Could Lead to Terrorism

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., warned Tuesday that if Democrats continue to respond to the border crisis with "obfuscation" and "misdirection," it could lead to a terror attack with deadly consequences for the United States.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Tiffany offered a sobering prediction of the response to the third hearing of of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security and Enforcement hearing.

"We have about 1.5 million 'got-aways' who crossed the southern border and then disappeared into the United States," he said. "We've already had more people on the terror watchlist come into the United States in President [Joe] Biden's short time that he's been president ... compared to any president in the past.

"What does that look like in terms of the number of people that are coming into our country that may be terrorists?" Tiffany asked, repeating the warning from subcommittee chair Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., that "it is only a matter of time before we have another terrorist attack that may have incredibly deadly consequences for Americans."

Tiffany also said he expected testimony at Tuesday's hearing from Tammy Nobles, mother of Kayla Hamilton, who was allegedly killed by an unaccompanied minor and MS-13 gang member in July 2022 — and a response from Democrats of "obfuscation, misdirection."

"They're going to say, We feel so sorry for you ... we've heard it so many times when we've had the fentanyl families in where they've had a young loved one that has been poisoned. It's always, Gosh, we feel so badly. You don't know how our hearts go out to you," Tiffany said.

"That's what we're going to hear from them rather than doing something about it."