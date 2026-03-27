Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: House Should Amend Senate DHS Bill

The U.S. House of Representatives should amend the Senate bill intended to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Friday.

Appearing on "Bianca Across the Nation" with host Bianca de la Garza, Tiffany argued the Senate-passed measure falls short by failing to fully fund key DHS functions — particularly immigration enforcement and programs aimed at protecting vulnerable populations.

"I hope that we amend the bill that was sent from the Senate because it left the Department of Homeland Security not funded," Tiffany said.

"The child sex trafficking unit is not funded as a result of the Democrats' tantrum that they've thrown over the last few weeks. That's simply wrong."

Tiffany, who's running for Wisconsin governor, accused Democrats of pushing policies that weaken border enforcement after what he described as years of lax immigration controls.

"At the end of the day, this is about Democrats saying we want open borders," he said, pointing to the surge in illegal crossings during the Biden administration.

Tiffany said the House should take a "more sensible approach" by revising the legislation and sending it back to the Senate rather than accepting what he characterized as a rushed compromise.

"They jammed a bill over to us," Tiffany said, suggesting lawmakers still have time to negotiate improvements before recess.

The Senate measure, which aims to restore funding for major DHS components amid a prolonged budget standoff, has drawn criticism from conservatives who say it does not go far enough in supporting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Tiffany emphasized that ensuring robust funding for federal law enforcement agencies is essential to national security, especially at a time of heightened global tensions and domestic concerns.

His comments come as airports across the country continue to face operational challenges linked to the funding dispute, with reports of staffing shortages and long security lines due to unpaid Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers.

Lawmakers have been under pressure to resolve the standoff quickly to restore normal operations.

Tiffany also pushed back on what he called "false narratives" from Democrats and media figures criticizing President Donald Trump, particularly regarding national security and foreign policy.

"This president has followed the law every step of the way," Tiffany said, contrasting Trump's approach with previous administrations.

On foreign policy, Tiffany reiterated support for Trump's "peace through strength" strategy, arguing that the administration is working to avoid prolonged conflicts while maintaining a strong posture abroad.

"We are going to use our strength just like we are in Iran currently but make sure that we do not overextend ourselves and get into forever wars," he said.

Looking ahead, Tiffany warned that failing to strengthen the DHS funding package could leave Americans less secure, urging House Republicans to stand firm and deliver a bill that prioritizes border enforcement and public safety.

"This is about protecting the American people," he said.

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