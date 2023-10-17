Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Block Those With Palestinian Authority Passports

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., touted his GAZA Act bill, designed to deny entry to the U.S. for anyone obtaining a passport from the Palestinian Authority, during an appearance Tuesday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"We've seen that we cannot trust the Palestinian Authority, especially with the events of the last two weeks that have gone on in Israel," he said.

"We've already seen nearly 10 million people come into this country illegally, unvetted ... We have no idea who they are. There's been well over 100 people that are on the terror watch lists that have come in during the Biden administration here. We need to take a pause on this, and the GAZA ["Guaranteeing Aggressors Zero Admission"] Act does exactly that."

Tiffany also said said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is close to the needed votes to become the next House speaker. Voting was scheduled to resume Tuesday.

"There's no doubt," Tiffany said. "And I'm hopeful that we're going to be able to get this done. You have someone with leadership and vision in Jim Jordan. He really does have a vision here as we go forward.

"He's been talking about it for a couple of years as far as some of the simple things that we should do in order to advance the initiatives that are going to help the American people."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!