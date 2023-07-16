Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Wray Skated Through Hearing

FBI Director Christopher Wray worked hard to "obfuscate and skate through" last week's House Judiciary Committee hearing without giving any information out, Rep. Tom Tiffany, one of the members of the committee, told Newsmax on Sunday.

"He talked consistently about how [they] have 38,000 wonderful people that work at the FBI," the Wisconsin Republican told Newsmax's "Sunday Report." "We know there are all kinds of good people that work at the FBI. The problem is in the leadership."

Wray also was not forthright on the investigation into Hunter Biden, or whether President Joe Biden is under investigation, said Tiffany.

"I asked the question, is President Joe Biden under investigation and he tried to evade, and I think it's quite clear that they're under investigation," he said. "It's a matter of what they're going to do about it. Remember back in October of 2020, when the 51 intelligence officials said, oh, no Russia disinformation. It turns out a year prior to that, that the FBI actually knew that the Hunter Biden laptop was legitimate, and they did nothing about it."

Meanwhile, Tiffany said he believes conservatives are serving as a "Pretorian guard" against the actions of the FBI.

"As long as you're a Democrat or Republican or any other political flavor, [and] you believe in big government and you want to protect what's going on in Washington, D.C., they don't care what political party you are with and that's what they're fearful of," he said.

Tiffany also said he believes that Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which has allowed the FBI to spy on Americans as well as foreign suspects, should be eliminated.

"It's been weaponized against the American people, and that's ultimately what we're getting at, and I believe the American people are with us on this issue," he said.

Tiffany also said the FBI's internal memo calling for the surveillance of Catholics, which Wray said he wouldn't defend, is causing concerns among Americans everywhere, not just in Virginia where the memo surfaced.

"I had a resident of southeastern Wisconsin in my home state that has raised the question: 'Are we being surveilled?'" Tiffany said. "This person goes to traditional Latin Mass in southeastern Wisconsin, and they're concerned that um, they may be even surveilled in other parts of the country besides Richmond, Virginia."

Meanwhile, Tiffany said he expects so to see more whistleblowers come forward, as "they are so frustrated to see the leadership of the FBI take down what is a proud organization, one that they've proudly served."

"I think many of them have had enough, and then when you add in the IRS whistleblowers, I think you're seeing many rank-and-file people who work in these agencies who are true patriotic Americans," said Tiffany. "They do not like what's happening, and I think you're going to see more of these stories, Day-after-day, week after week, as we continue through 2023."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!