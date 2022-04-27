Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax:  US Running 'Biggest Human Trafficking Operation' in History

The United States government, through the Biden administration, "is now running the biggest human trafficking operation perhaps in the history of the world," Rep. Tom Tiffany said on Newsmax on Wednesday while commenting on the actions that have been taken since President Joe Biden took office.

"There is no interest in fixing the immigration problem," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "They view it as a benefit to the American people and Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas is leading the charge. This is deliberate. This is what they're attempting to do in the American people."

Tiffany said the result, especially if the administration lifts the use of the health-related Title 42 regulation at the border as planned next month, will be a situation that adds to the already climbing amount of crime, drug trafficking, overdoses, and increased sex trafficking.

"I was just down to Yuma last week, and the head of the border section said that if Title 42 goes away, he has warned the police chief of Yuma that, 'We may have to just release people into the streets. We're not going to be able to screen them. We're not going to be able to hold them for extended periods of 48 to 72 hours, and we're just going to dump them into the streets of Yuma.' That's what's coming to America."

Mayorkas, the Homeland Security secretary, is testifying before committees this week, and Tiffany said it's "really interesting" that Mayorkas released his plan for immigration reform Tuesday night, before his days testifying before House committees.

"I had a chance to read it last night," Tiffany said. "The very first sentence says under the Biden and [Kamala] Harris administration the DHS has been executing a comprehensive and deliberate strategy to secure our borders and build a safe, orderly, humane immigration system."

The system is not safe, not orderly, and it's "not humane," Tiffany said, pointing to the death of Texas National Guard Spc. Bishop Evans, who drowned last week in the Rio Grande River while trying to rescue two migrants.

Mayorkas' plan, Tiffany said, is part of the administration's way to "obfuscate, maybe even confuse the public" that it wants to solve the border crisis. "They know they've got a huge problem politically, and they've got to figure out a way to try to message this, and so they're going to send Mayorkas up and attempt to do that. But if you read this report, it does nothing to fix our immigration problem."

