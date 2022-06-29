Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Government Is 'Biggest Trafficking Operation' Under Biden

President Joe Biden and his administration's policies are to blame for the dangerous surge at the nation's border with Mexico, Rep. Tom Tiffany said Wednesday on Newsmax, while responding to the discovery of dozens of dead immigrants in an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio, Texas this week.

"The Biden administration has turned our United States government into the biggest human trafficking operation perhaps in the history of the world, and it's having deadly consequences," Tiffany, a Wisconsin Republican, said on Newsmax's "National Report." "We've heard on the judiciary committee repeatedly from Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas that they have operational control of the border, and the American people understand that it's simply a lie."

Tiffany said he's seen the consequences of Biden's policies when he has visited the border, and when he traveled to Panama a year ago.

"According to the locals down in Panama, they estimate 1 in 10 people are dying going through the Darien Gap to get to America," Tiffany said. "It has become Joe Biden's 'trail of tears.'"

Meanwhile, with a decision on keeping the "remain in Mexico" policy to come from the Supreme Court, Tiffany said he's not sure the administration will become tougher on the border, even if it's ordered to do so legally.

"The Biden administration has simply been lawless," he said. "They are not interested in forcing the law. They're not interested in securing our border. So it is going to take a change of administration, or it's going to take Congress acting, and I think that's one of the things that we need to do."

And even with high energy prices, crime, and inflation being key issues for many Americans, Tiffany said he believes the main issue for the future of the United States is in securing the nation's borders, but the current administration "simply is not willing to do it now."

Tiffany also commented on the testimony offered to the Jan. 6 committee through former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and said that the questions surrounding her statements show the failures of the committee if they do not allow both sides in the issue to be heard.

"Both sides are not being revealed," said Tiffany. "I say, put all the information out there. The American people are very fair-minded. Let's have all the information from Nancy Pelosi's office. She's refused to reveal her communications."

Pelosi, though, "knew it was going to be a sham" but she's trying to hold on as Democrats have "huge trouble" in the nation's elections and will be swept out this November, said Tiffany.

"They're just trying to change the narrative from the destruction they're doing to America," he added.

