Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Walls Are Closing In on Bidens

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Republicans are turning up the heat on President Joe Biden and his family with each hearing and investigation.

Tiffany spoke after the Judiciary Committee heard testimony Wednesday from FBI Director Christopher Wray, who was grilled by Republicans over allegations the agency has been politicized against conservatives while overlooking corruption allegations against Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

"The walls are starting to close in in regards to the Bidens. And we need to continue to do our job in Congress like we're doing today and ask those questions and continue to show the information to the American people, because I think it's starting to burn in to more of the American people," Tiffany told "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE."

A lot of allegations have been made and evidence uncovered regarding the president, his son, and his family, and Tiffany said he often is asked by constituents when House Republicans are going to do something about this.

"What we have is the power of the purse, but we also have FISA," Tiffany said, referring to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which the Durham Report revealed the FBI misused in its "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation of allegations of Russia collusion with Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign to swing the election in his favor.

"At the end of the year, FISA is up for reauthorization," Tiffany said. "They want it in the worst way because that's how they did Russia collusion with President Trump. And they want full FISA reauthorization. We need to stand tough on that and make sure that, at a minimum, there are reforms to FISA — or perhaps we don't reauthorize it at all."

