Fmr Ambassador Nides to Newsmax: Israel-Hamas Deal 'Fantastic'

Tom Nides, former U.S. ambassador to Israel, praised President Donald Trump's newly brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas militants, telling Newsmax on Thursday it is a "fantastic" breakthrough that could reshape the trajectory of the Middle East.

On "American Agenda," Nides, who served as a diplomat in the Biden administration, said he "completely supports" the deal, despite having rarely praised Trump in the past.

"The reality of the work that this president has done to get this done — I'm completely supportive. He deserves credit, as does Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff," Nides said, referring to Trump's son-in-law and the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East.

"What this team has done is not simple. It's not easy," he added.

Nides said the plan's immediate goals — halting bombardments in the Gaza Strip, returning hostages within 72 hours, and beginning the region's reconstruction — mark a "fantastic" step toward stability.

"Anyone who knows anything about foreign policy, which I do a little bit, cannot not be supportive of what's going on right now," he said.

Asked what made Trump's 20-point peace plan succeed where others failed, Nides pointed to shifts in the regional balance of power.

"Iran is weak," he said. "Hezbollah has been basically diminished dramatically. The Houthis as well, and for all practical purposes, Hamas was totally, completely demolished.

"Yes, there are still Hamas fighters walking around with rifles. But the reality is they could never [commit] the Oct. 7 atrocities again, that is for sure.

"The combination of that and the combination of Donald Trump's diplomatic abilities, you know, he is an unusual individual, as many of us know, he has a different negotiating style than many of us appreciate," he said.

Nides also credited the behind-the-scenes work of Kushner, who previously led the Abraham Accords, as a decisive factor in sealing the deal.

"Not to take away from Steve Witkoff, but Jared knows how the region works, has been involved in this, in the Abraham Accords. He, I think, played a major, major role in getting this done."

The ceasefire deal includes a framework for rebuilding Gaza and providing humanitarian aid, as well as a multistage hostage release.

If implemented, it could mark the most significant step toward lasting peace in the region since the 2020 Abraham Accords in Trump's first term.

