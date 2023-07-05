Rep. McClintock to Newsmax: Wray Has Lots of Explaining to Do

Speaking in strong terms about the House Judiciary Committee's hearing with FBI Director Christopher Wray next Wednesday, one of the committee's members, Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., told Newsmax that getting documents concerning President Joe Biden from the Bureau has been like "pulling teeth."

During his appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," McClintock said it has been like "pulling teeth, and it's going to continue to be that way" in getting the audio recording of President Joe Biden and his son Hunter speaking to a Ukrainian oligarch.

"I think that Mr. Wray is going to have a great deal to answer for when he comes before the Judiciary Committee," the congressman noted. "And it's not just those issues; it's the wide destruction of the FBI's reputation under his leadership and that of his predecessor, Jim Comey."

The congressman went on to draw comparisons of what he calls the "double standard" that the FBI is operating under, pointing out how former President Donald Trump has been treated compared to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. McClintock also noted the FBI's "collusion" with social media companies to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story as "Russian disinformation."

