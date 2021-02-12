Tom McClintock to Newsmax TV: Biden 'Created a Major Border Crisis'

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., told Newsmax TV on Friday that President Joe Biden is "introducing to the country the disastrous sanctuary policies that California has imposed" with his actions on immigration.

McClintock told "National Report" that Biden has "already created a new border crisis on our Southern border," noting that the number of undocumented immigrants encountered while crossing the border has "nearly doubled to nearly 300,000."

He added, "President Biden has already created a major border crisis, but [former President Donald Trump] had been very successful in getting control of our border."

The congressman added later that Biden is "essentially" working to spread the sanctuary policies used in California to the rest of the United States.

"They're essentially introducing to the country the disastrous sanctuary policies that California has imposed, and that is causing a dramatic increase in crime."