McClintock to Newsmax: Afghan Terrorists Likely in U.S.

It's "a pretty good bet" that more than a few of the 5,000 terrorists released during the withdrawal from Afghanistan have come into the United States across the Mexico border and are among the 1.8 million known immigrants that have gotten away and are in the country, Rep. Tom McClintock said on Newsmax Sunday.

"We know nothing about them," the California Republican said on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda." "We do know that we've been able to intercept several hundreds of people on the terrorist watch list."

During the withdrawal from Afghanistan, "5,000 of the most dangerous terrorists on the planet that we were holding at Bagram, they were all released," said McClintock, pointing out that 10 days later, one of those who as released detonated a bomb at the Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S. service members.

"When you see the attack on Israel on Oct. 7, I worry a great deal that they may come a day soon when we see a coordinated terrorist attack throughout the United States from elements that have been allowed in through our southern border," the congressman said.

McClintock also commented on special counsel Robert Hur's report that resulted in no charges being filed against President Joe Biden in connection with the handling of classified documents.

The report, which portrayed Biden as an elderly man with significant memory lapses, has led to calls from some Republicans to invoke the 25th Amendment against him, but McClintock said that is not the answer.

"Where I think we're making a mistake is focusing so much on Biden," he said. "Biden's not the problem. Biden's policies are the problem and replacing him with [Vice President] Kamala Harris or [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom is not going to solve what's happened to our country…the argument is not against Joe Biden. It's against the socialist policies of Joe Biden, the collapsing of our borders, and the destruction of fundamental American principles. This is what's at stake, and this is the debate that we have to win."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com