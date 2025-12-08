Homan to Newsmax: Deep Dive Underway on Somali Visas

Border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Monday that the Trump administration is conducting an extensive review of visa fraud within Minnesota's Somali community.

His comments follow Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's recent guidance that 50% of visas in Minnesota are fraudulent.

Homan said the administration has ordered a full-scale crackdown to identify illegal entrants, national security threats, and individuals who entered the country through improperly vetted visa programs.

"We're going to look at all of them," Homan told "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

He said the review includes "those here illegally of course," but also individuals "here under a visa or some sort of immigration process that are criminals," as well as anyone who poses public safety or national security risks.

Homan emphasized that a major focus will be migrants who entered through what he described as lax Biden-era screening systems.

"Those who came through a process that weren't properly vetted — didn't provide documentation, who slipped through Biden's weak processes on giving visas ... we're going the whole gamut," he said. "President [Donald] Trump has instructed us to go down, and we're going to deep dive all of this, and we're going to hold people accountable."

The former ICE director said the public should expect removals.

"Yes, there are going to be multiple deportations coming. Absolutely," Homan said.

He also underscored the administration's renewed focus on assimilation and self-sufficiency, which are legal requirements for certain visa categories.

"When they come here under [a] legal program, they're required to be self-sufficient," he said. "A lot of them, the first thing they do when they get here is get on the public dole. President Trump put his foot down."

Homan dismissed accusations that the enforcement push targets immigrants based on race or ethnicity.

"I'm so tired of them pulling the race card all the time," he said, noting that ICE has arrested people from "180 different countries — Europe, Asia, South America."

Immigration law, he stressed, "is colorblind.

"There's one thing that matters to us: Do they follow the immigration law? Are they here legally? Did they break the law once they came here legally or illegally, doesn't matter."

