Tom Homan to Newsmax: Newsom, Bass Should Thank ICE

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump's point man for mass deportations and border security, told Newsmax on Monday that California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, both Democrats, should be grateful for the administration's efforts to take public safety threats off the streets.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents conducted a series of raids last week in Los Angeles that led to the arrests of several illegal aliens, including Cuong Chanh Phan, a 49-year-old Vietnamese national whose criminal history includes a conviction for second degree murder, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The raids sparked four days of widespread rioting that led to Trump activating California's National Guard on Sunday and the Marines on Monday to quell the unrest in Los Angeles.

"We've got to bring safety to this town," Homan told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "What angers me the most, Greta, people aren't looking at the facts. ICE arrested significant public safety threats [in] the last few days in L.A. We arrested a murderer — a Vietnamese national who murdered teenagers at a graduation party. We arrested several sexual predators — child sexual predators. We arrested people convicted of armed robbery, arrested people for domestic violence and all sorts of public safety threats.

"ICE made Los Angeles a lot safer in the last couple of days. Gov. Newsom and Mayor Bass should be thanking ICE for taking these public safety threats off the streets."

Newsom criticized the deployment of the National Guard without his consultation, and Bass insisted the raids "sow a sense of terror" in the community.

Homan, who applauded Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard and Marines, said ICE has continued operations in Los Angeles, as well as nationwide, in the search for illegal immigrants. But he added Congress must step up and pass the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which provides much-needed funding to the administration's efforts at catching and deporting illegal immigrants.

"We need to pass it," he said. "That gives us more resources, gives us more beds, gives us more transportation so we can go arrest these public safety threats more efficiently and quicker. We need that funding passed. It's also going to add to the border wall. We've got [the most] secure border in the lifetime of this nation. However, we've got to make those advancements permanent.

"We need more border wall. We need technology at that wall. We need technology at the ports of entry. Congress needs to step up and fund us. ICE is vastly underfunded, understaffed. That's why we have help from all these other agencies out there. We've got over 20 million illegal aliens in the United States. At a minimum, we've got less than 5,000 deportation officers. So, Congress, you need to pass that big, beautiful bill so we get this work done more efficiently."

Homan said the illegal immigration crisis is a "national security issue" because of the millions who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration, and that voters gave Trump a mandate to fix border security and remove illegal immigration.

"They gave the president a mandate, and I think when they gave the president this mandate, they gave every member of Congress the same mandate," he said. "Let's protect, let's secure that border, and keep it permanent. We need money to do that. And let's remove these public safety threats just as quickly as possible."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com