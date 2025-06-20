Tom Homan to Newsmax: ICE Agents' Families Face Threats

Border czar Tom Homan blasted liberals' efforts to unmask Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, given that assaults on federal officers have increased over 400%, telling Newsmax on Friday that the threats extend to the families of those whose information is getting exposed.

Nashville, Tennessee, Mayor Freddie O'Connell, a Democrat, recently made public the names of federal immigration officers involved in arrests in that city.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., this month threatened to expose the identities of ICE agents and said Democrats should do "whatever it takes" to unmask those rounding up illegal immigrants.

"It's just ridiculous we're at the point in this country where those who enforce the laws are the bad guys, those who broke the law are the victims," Homan told "Greg Kelly Reports." "But you're right, assaults against ICE officers is up over 400%. Agents are being doxxed. Their home addresses, other pictures are being posted."

Agents started wearing masks to avoid being identified in public.

"There's actually several websites on the internet where you can post a picture of a deportation officer and give his identity and where he lives and so forth. There are pictures of him on trees and telephone poles in some of these sanctuary cities," Homan added.

In a wide-ranging studio interview with host Greg Kelly, Homan said that's not the worst part.

"They also threaten their spouses and their children. And look, I know firsthand, I got a lot of threats against me and my wife and kids, and I had over 1,000 protesters at my house just two months ago. But I'm the border czar. I expect that," Homan said.

"But the men and women who strap the gun to their hip every day and go out there and put themselves in harm's way, they don't deserve that. They're enforcing the law. If you don't like it, change the law."

Combine that with the rhetoric from the left, Homan said it's making for a tinderbox.

"And what scares me the most, this rhetoric is so far out of control, comparing ICE to racists and Nazis, it's only a matter of time until something serious happens, either to one of our officers or to a civilian that goes over the line, not just peaceful protests, but attacks an officer where deadly force has to be used," Homan said. "The rhetoric has to be tamped down before something terrible happens."

