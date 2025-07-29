Homan to Newsmax: Keep Manhattan Shooting Victims, Families in Prayers

As the NYPD searches for a motive in the deadly Midtown Manhattan skyscraper shooting, border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax the incident was "heartbreaking" and called on Americans to pray for the victims and their families.

Gunman Shane Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, stormed a Park Avenue office tower with a military rifle Monday evening, killing four people, including NYPD officer Didarul Islam, 36.

"For those who put that gun on their hip every day and put the Kevlar vest on and put themselves in harm's way, they are the finest 1% this country has," Homan said Tuesday on Newsmax's "National Report." "I want people to remember, they're just not cops — they're mothers and fathers too. They don't hang their heart on a hook every day they come to work. They're mothers and fathers, American patriots, none of them — trust me, I've done this for 40 years — none of them are making a lot of money, but they do it for the right reasons, because they care about their communities. They want to protect their communities. And every time we lose one of those souls, it should break America's heart.

"So, regardless of the sanctuary city politics, people need to understand that law enforcement officers got a tough job," he continued. "And, the last few years, under the last administration, law enforcement officers were attacked. They were the bad guys and the ones who broke the law were the victims. I want people to remember who these men and women are that wear that shield. They're the finest people, finest American patriots, this country has. So, keep them in your prayers."

Homan said he prayed for the victims and their families and plans to head to New York City to meet with Mayor Eric Adams and the NYPD to "see what we can do to help them."

"But God bless those that fell last night and also God bless their families," he said. "They're going to live this tragedy the rest of their lives."

The Trump administration official also discussed the hiring incentives that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is offering to draw retired and new agents back into the field.

"ICE, I know they got hundreds and hundreds of people already signed up to come back," Homan said. "It's a great move, bringing back ICE agents who know the Fourth Amendment. They know how to speak Spanish. They know how to use the processing system. They know the way we operate on fugitive operations so they can hit the ground from day one after a few weeks of refresher training. So, it's a great move.

"And also, there's a $10,000 retention bonus for those who are eligible retired. We lift the retirement age to keep that knowledge, that experience in the workforce. So, there's also $10,000 signing bonus, which I think is a great move."

