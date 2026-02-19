Homan to Newsmax: Nuremberg Rhetoric Inflames Crazy People

White House border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Thursday that inflammatory rhetoric from leftist commentators — including calls for "Nuremberg trials" — is dangerous and fuels violence against federal immigration officers.

"It's hateful rhetoric. It does nothing but inflame those percentage of the left that is looking for an excuse to attack ICE officers," Homan said on "Greg Kelly Reports," referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Homan was responding to commentators on MS NOW and some lawmakers who have called for Nuremberg-style trials to hold Trump administration officials accountable for enforcing federal immigration laws.

"And look, Nuremberg trial? I'll be looking forward to sitting next to members of Congress, because we're enforcing the laws that Congress enacted," he added.

"So if we're racist for enforcing the law, what does it make them? They wrote it."

Homan argued that when lawmakers compare ICE officers to Nazis or secret police, it emboldens unstable people to act against federal agents.

"I said back in March, if the rhetoric doesn't stop — the hateful rhetoric comparing ICE and Nazis and secret police — there will be bloodshed. And unfortunately, I've been right," he said.

"There's been a lot of bloodshed. You know, there's a couple shootings in Texas where detainees died.

"A law enforcement officer got shot. Then we see what happened in Minnesota.

"The rhetoric, it inflames that percentage of crazy people that [are] just looking for an excuse to take some action against law enforcement."

His comments come amid intense national debate over federal immigration enforcement actions — including two shootings involving ICE and Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz referred to ICE as the "modern-day Gestapo," while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey repeatedly denounced the agency's presence — at one point telling federal agents to get out of Minneapolis — rather than urging residents to respect law enforcement.

"And when you hear a congressman or senator or mayor or governor compare ICE to Nazis, they feel emboldened to do stupid things," Homan said.

