Homan to Newsmax: Majority of Deportees Pose a Threat

Despite negative media coverage of the Trump administration's efforts to combat illegal immigration, nearly 73% of Americans support deporting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes, according to a recent Harvard/Harris poll.

Border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Wednesday that the vast majority of illegal migrants being deported are "national security threats" and the mainstream media are "skewing everything" the administration is doing.

"They're out there saying we're separating families and deporting somebody who has been here for 50 years and has cancer. I looked at the numbers today and there are about 130,000 interior arrests, and more than 90,000 of them are convicted criminals with pending criminal charges," Homan said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Homan said the polls show that Americans know what immigration officers are doing to protect them.

"The majority we are arresting are criminals and national security threats, public safety threats in sanctuary cities where we're forcing the community to find a bad guy because the authorities won't let us in the jail."

"We're going to find illegal aliens, and they're going to get arrested, too. The facts are we are still prioritizing public safety threats, national security threats," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com