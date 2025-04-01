Homan to Newsmax: Much Work to Do in Overcoming Roadblocks of Sanctuary Cities

Border czar Tom Homan expressed satisfaction with the numbers of illegal migrants arrested and deported so far since President Donald Trump returned to the White House, but insisted to Newsmax on Tuesday that there was much more work to do, especially in overcoming the obstacles placed in the way by sanctuary cities.

Homan told "Wake Up America" that "these criminal elements are not going to walk the streets of this nation, not any more. [Former President] Joe Biden let them in. We are going to take them out."

He commented on the progress so far, with nearly 100,000 illegal migrants deported since Inauguration Day.

In addition, Homan said that the number of illegal crossings across the border are "the lowest numbers I have seen in my career [of over 40 years]."

When asked if he was happy with these numbers, Homan said he was, but that "we need more. We got a lot of criminal elements we have to find and remove and sanctuary cities are putting up roadblocks," which means it takes more work and a longer amount of time to achieve the goals.

He insisted that "the Trump administration is going to continue to deal with these sanctuary cities by taking them to court and suing them. We will win in the highest courts of this land, because sanctuaries have proven to be sanctuaries for criminals. The American people gave President Trump a mandate. We are going to keep that mandate and make this country safer again."

Homan added that the criticism of the Democrats is falling on deaf ears, because we are doing what the American people voted for.

Democrats are "putting politics over public safety," the border czar said. "I don't care what they think. We're coming. They are not going to stop us from what we are doing," adding that "this is not politics. This is life and death. This is safety. This is community safety."

