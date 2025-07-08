Homan to Newsmax: ICE Will Triple Down on Sanctuary Cities

Border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Tuesday that he will "triple down" on efforts to crack down on illegal immigration in cities such as Los Angeles simply because they are sanctuary cities that make federal enforcement more difficult.

Homan joined "Greg Kelly Reports" to talk about Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' outburst on Monday to protest an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation at MacArthur Park, a known hotbed for illegal migrants and activity.

"She can have whatever belief she wants, but she's not going to stop us. We're not leaving L.A. Matter of fact, we're doubling down on L.A.," Homan said. "I believe L.A. is in the United States, and our jurisdiction is any place in the United States we want to be and that's where we're going to be.

"We're going to be in sanctuary cities, especially in sanctuary cities. We're going to double down and triple down," Homan added. "If they don't want to work with us and give us the criminal illegal alien when they release them from jail, which is safer for the community, safer for the officer, and safer for the alien, then we're going to be in the community looking for them."

Bass protested the presence of federal officers and National Guard troops in front of TV cameras, saying they "need to leave" and "leave now."

Homan told host Greg Kelly that operations like that are necessary because mayors such as Bass in sanctuary cities like Los Angeles impede the efforts of ICE to enforce immigration law in the first place.

"We're going to triple worksite enforcement. If we can't arrest them in the jail, we're arresting them in the community. We can't find them in the community, we'll arrest them at their worksite. But we're not going anywhere," Homan said. "We're going to continue to enforce immigration law every single day across this country, especially in sanctuary cities like L.A."

