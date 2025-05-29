Tom Homan to Newsmax: Most Secure Border in History

Under President Donald Trump, the border has never been more secure, border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Illegal crossings on the southern border are down 96%," Homan said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "We have the most secure border in the history of this nation, even beating Trump 45. President Trump is a game-changer, and its success has been unprecedented."

Homan said Immigration and Custom Enforcement recruitment levels remain high.

"Last month, Border Patrol had the highest recruiting numbers at any time in the history of the United States Border Patrol," Homan said.

"Now that they know we've got President Trump in office, you get to do the job that you signed up for. You get to uphold the oath you took.

"A lot of people want to come back and make America safe again. They want to secure our border and protect America," he said.

"A secure border gives strong national security. Recruiting right now not a problem.

"We just need Congress to pass that budget to give us money, to bring out more resources. We need money to hire people," Homan said.

"That's what we're waiting on."

Despite the success of securing the border, Homan said a border wall at Mexico needs to be completed.

"Every place they build a border barrier, illegal immigration went down, drug flow went down," Homan said.

"But the walls also save lives. Women, children can't get over that wall, which means they're going to a place where there's not a wall, and they're going to be met with Border Patrol, who take care of the humanitarian needs."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com